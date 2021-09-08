Nancy E. Hartman, 89, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Born July 6, 1932 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Ralph and Ruth Butt. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Virgil R. Hartman.
She is survived by three children: Cheryl Paull and husband Jim of Mechanicsburg, Gerry Hartman and wife Marilyn of Bethlehem, Greg Hartman and wife Maggie of Mechanicsburg; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Nancy was predeceased by her two brothers: Ralph Butt, Jr. and Robert Butt.
Nancy was a 1950 graduate of Gettysburg High School and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg for 55 years.
A private interment service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Center Lehigh Valley, 529 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Online obituary and condolences please visit monahanfuneralhome.com.
