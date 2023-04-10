Paul D Lingg, age 74, went to eternal rest with God on Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital.
Born August 16,1948, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late William and Gladys Alberta Herring Lingg Riley.
Paul attended St. Euphemia’s Grade School and Emmitsburg High School. He was employed at Grove Machine Company in Greencastle, Pa., and Dial-Tile in Gettysburg.
He is survived by nephews, Steven J. Lingg and wife Joanne, and Thomas F. Lingg and wife Barbara; and nieces, Angela J. Myers and husband Tony, and Susan A. Joy and husband Wade.
A graveside service will be April 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at New St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Emmitsburg, Md.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home.
