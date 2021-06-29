Daniel Edward “Ed” Bougourd Sr., 86, of Littlestown, entered God’s eternal care, Monday, June 28, 2021, at home.
Born August 17, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late John N. Sr. and Eva A. (Rummly) Bougourd. He was the loving husband of Marie C. Bougourd for 66 years, until her death on June 27, 2020.
Ed was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Later, he became an electrical engineer, working many years for Western Electric and eventually retired from the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Maryland. He was a member of Pioneers Telecom Volunteers and enjoyed fishing as a pastime.
Ed is survived by three daughters, Carol L. Anderson and husband Michael, Margaret Marie Bougourd, and Virginia Marie Taylor and husband Rick; and his three sons, Patrick Joseph Bougourd and wife Julia, Daniel E. Bougourd Jr., and John A. Bougourd and wife Robin. Daniel also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, George Bougourd of Stewartstown, Del. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Marguerite Leddon, Frederick Bougourd, John Bougourd Jr., and Bernadine Mitchell; and a halfsister, Elizabeth Schumaker.
A funeral service to remember and celebrate Ed’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, with Father Rev. Anthony C. Miller officiating. A viewing and time to share memories will be held 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
