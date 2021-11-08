Suzanne “Su” Elizabeth George, 67, of Hanover passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Su was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Hanover, the daughter of the late William Q. and Anna E. (Hoffheins) George, and the step daughter of the late Ray L. Anthony.
Su was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Abbottstown. She worked as a customization specialist for Hanover Direct for 23 years. Su loved cooking, baking, collecting chickens, and spending time with her family and friends. She will forever be remembered for being a loving, nurturing and devoted mother, for her infectious laugh, her beautiful smile and her loving and kind heart.
Su is survived by a son, Chad A. George of Mountville, and by many “adopted” children that she loved so much, and her countless friends who were so dear to her. Her son and his family would like to thank the nurses, aides and doctors at Gettysburg Hospital and Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg for their love, compassion, and for taking such good care of my mother.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown, with her pastor, Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, or to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave, Ste 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
