Jay V. Shaffer, 76, of Fairfield, died suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Aug. 14, 1945 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Luther and Margaret (Mickley) Shaffer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita (Clapsdal) Shaffer.
Jay was employed by El Vista Orchards in Fairfield for the past 45 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, both hunting and fishing, loved his ice cream and watching western movies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Switzer (Tom) of Orrtanna; four grandchildren: Megan Shaffer, Jaydon Shaffer, Erin Switzer and Vera Lynn Shaffer; great-grandson, Gabriel Switzer; nine siblings: Shelby Feaster, Don Shaffer (Dorothy), Dave Shaffer (Genny), Mary Ann Dickerson (Lynn), Sandy Harmon, Linda Thomas (Danny), John Shaffer, Randy Shaffer and Bill Shaffer (Dorothy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jay was predeceased by two sons, Matthew and Daniel Shaffer; and two brothers, Fred and Mick Shaffer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Maryland with Fr. William M. Allegretto, Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in the Fairfield Union Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
