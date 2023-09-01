Brian L. Rice, 74, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hershey Medical Center. He was the widower of Cynthia G. Rice who died June 3, 2023.
Born May 29, 1949, in Baltimore City, Md., Brian was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Schaufele) Rice.
He was a 1967 Catonsville High School graduate and a Richmond University graduate with a degree in accounting. He was an accountant for Maryland State Department of Education for over 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his children, Matthew J. Rice and Faith of Gettysburg, David L. Rice and Mindy of Littlestown, and Christina M. Reese and Michael of Prospect Harbor, Maine; his seven grandchildren; and his brother, Craig Rice of Finksburg, Md.
Brian was a member of First Baptist Church of Gettysburg. He liked golfing, gardening, volunteering at The Land of Little Horses and helping with Operation Christmas Child.
Funeral Service is Friday, September 8, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with his son, Pastor Matthew J. Rice, officiating. Viewing is private. Interment is in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
Memorials in Brian's name may be sent to Worldwide Proclamation, P.O. Box D, Nazareth, PA 18064.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.