Itoe Hoak, 95, passed Friday, December 24, 2021, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Hoak Sr., who passed December 25, 1994.
Itoe was born November 23, 1926, in Osaka, Japan, the daughter of the late Tomajero and Nuie Matsumoto.
Itoe was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin, and a long-time volunteer at the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford. She enjoyed being a life-long caregiver to her son Raymond for as long as she could.
Itoe is survived by a sister, Akemi Matsumoto and her husband Sadao of Osaka, Japan; a sister-in-law, Virginia A. Warner of East Berlin; a nephew, Jim Hoak and his wife Linda of East Berlin; and the son of Richard Sr., Richard Hoak of Philadelphia. She was predeceased by a son, Raymond Hoak.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, with Rev. Susan McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg at 1:30p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to H.A.R.T. Center, 450 E. Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
