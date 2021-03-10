Edward E. Thomas, 82, 2636 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. He was born April 29, 1938, in Gettysburg, the son of the late David and Martha Carter Thomas. Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Mickey Thomas.
Ed was employed at Eddies Cleaners in Gettysburg for many years and following their closing worked for Dal-Tile until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by a son, Edward West and his wife Dana Faulkner-West of Gettysburg; a daughter, Cindy Shriner and her husband Tony of Arizona; a stepdaughter, Nancy Blanchard and her husband Harold of Orrtanna; eight grandchildren, Erica Faulkner-West, Elyssa West, Michaela West, Brandon Shriner, Michael Shriner, Dawn Riggs, Heather Bradnick, and Cory Blanchard; and a brother, Elmer Thomas of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Thomas.
A Celebration of Edward’s life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
