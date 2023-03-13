Janice E. Reed of Gettysburg went home to heaven on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was the loving wife of Ronald Reed of Gettysburg for 55 years. Born September 10, 1953, in Gettysburg, Janice was the daughter of the late Crawford and Betty (Kepner) Bollinger.
She attended Gettysburg High School and worked for Oxford Container in New Oxford, and after retirement she worked retail and cared for family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by her children, Candy Reed Harbaugh, Sandy Reed Straley (Frank), James Reed (Tara) and Kenneth Reed (Lisa); her grandchildren, Kasey Menges (Blaze), Bryanna Straley, Kamyron Drake (Bryson), Ashley Harbaugh, Logan Reed, Lucas Reed, Lilliana Reed, Anna Reed and Emma Reed; her great-grandchildren, Kayden Menges, Keaton Menges, Briar Menges, and Kenny Drake; her brother, Michael Bollinger; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Kealey Menges; in-laws, John and Frances Reed; brother, Ronald Bollinger; and sister, Kay Noble.
She was a member of the AMVETS of Fairfield Ladies Auxiliary and Adams County Fish and Game. She loved the beach, playing bingo and being with family.
Funeral service is Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Andrew of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Janice’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
