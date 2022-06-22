It is with utmost sorrow and sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved gentleman, Robert “Bob” Daniel Staley, age 81, on June 21, 2022, at his Lake Heritage home. He was the loving husband of Peach Etta James Staley, his wife of 39 years.
Bob was born October 12, 1940, in Gettysburg, to the late Elliott Daniel Staley and the late Margaret Josephine Wetzel Staley. He was a 1958 graduate of Gettysburg High School, then entered the U.S. Air Force, spending two years in Spain and four years in Maine as a firefighter. When he was young, he was a caddy for President Eisenhower. Bob worked 40 years for the Department of the Interior National Park Service. He especially enjoyed his time at the Eisenhower Farm taking care of Mamie’s roses.
Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. He also had a passion for sharing his extensive knowledge of the Battle of Gettysburg. Bob was an avid bowler and also enjoyed golfing, NASCAR, fishing and watching his favorite sports teams, Steelers and Orioles. We are ... Penn State!
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Karen Sanders Staley, in 1983, and brother, George E. Staley.
Bob is survived by his wife, Peach; sister Mary E. Flohr, Florence, S.C.; sister-in-law, Alice Faye Staley, Gettysburg; mother-in-law, June James, New Oxford; stepson, Douglas C. Sanders, Gettysburg; son, Robert Shane Staley and wife Crystal, Florence, S.C.; stepson, Jared S. Eisenhart and wife Laura, Hanover; stepson, Jason S. Eisenhart and wife Christy, Hanover; and stepdaughter, Jessica S. Rebert and husband Matt, Orrtanna. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dan Sanders and wife Audrey, Angie Krapp and husband Doug, Kayla Bodkins and husband Tyler, Ryan Staley, Aaron Eisenhart, Colton Eisenhart, Connor Eisenhart, Mason Rebert, Curtis Rebert; one great-grandchild, Emerson Sanders; as well as his beloved dog, Molly.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, with Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Contributions in memory of Robert “Bob” Staley may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Penn State Children’s Hospital, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033 or to the Epilepsy Foundation, c/o Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.
To share memories of Robert “Bob” Staley and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.