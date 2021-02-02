Jean M. McFerren, 84, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. Born Dec. 25, 1936, in Hanover, Jean was the daughter of the late Roy and Golda (Hartlaub) Forry.
She was a Eichelberger High School graduate and had been employed with Windsor Shoe, VFW and Firehouse Grill where she was a prep cook, all of Littlestown, and was retired from Hadco Co. of Littlestown and Littlestown Area School District cafeteria.
Jean is survived by her son, Scott McFerren and Cindy of Hickory, N.C.; her daughter, Sandy Leppo of Frederick, Md.; her grandchildren, Brandon and Natasha McFerren; and her sister, Janet Rizvi of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Jean was predeceased by her son, Robert Leppo; her companion, Bernie Lemmon; her sisters, Ruth Forry and Joyce Spaziano; and her brothers, Richard and Albert Forry.
Jean was a VFW Auxiliary member and enjoyed keeping her lawn looking nice, baking and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Graveside service is private in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.