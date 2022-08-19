Bobby “Bob” Ray Pritt, age 86, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 30, 1936, in Sanger, West Virginia, as the son of the late Andrew J. and Gertrude (Payette) Pritt.
Bobby attended Fayetteville High School in West Virginia. He worked at Knouse Foods, where he was the overseer of the farms for over 30 years. He was a member of Mountain Top Ministries Church in Orrtanna. In his spare time, Bobby enjoyed playing guitar, singing country and gospel music, go-cart racing, watching NASCAR and spending time with his lovely family.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bonnie Lou (Withrow) Pritt of Orrtanna; daughter, Karen Lorraine Sommer of Powhatan, Va.; grandson, Steven Sommer and his wife Michelle of Arkansas; one great-granddaughter, Lily Ann Sommer; three sisters, Sylvia Altice of Pennsylvania, Betty Shafer of Pennsylvania, and Marie Naugle; one brother, Clarence Pritt of Pennsylvania; and nephew, Toney “Bill” Pritt.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his five sisters, Dovie Royston, Nellie Light, Vertie Richardson, Minnie Treadway and Charity Speelman; and three brothers, Andy Pritt, Wesley Pritt and Jim Pritt.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date.
Family and friends may send any condolence letters and gifts in Bobby’s memory to Mountain Top Ministries, 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, where they will be passed on to his family.
