Shirley P. Walter, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the York Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Richard (Dick) J. Walter; sister, Maryann Hatalsky; and brothers, Terry Puida, and Larry Puida, and Joseph Spinnaweber. Her surviving sibling is Patrick Spinnaweber. She is also survived by her children, Mark A. Zirpoli of Fairfield, Maresa V. Zirpoli of Gettysburg, Nancy A. Zirpoli of Fayetteville, Pa., and Nick A. Zirpoli of Fairfield; they are forever grateful for the loving mother that she was to them. In addition, she had two stepchildren, Rodger Walter and his wife Candice of Fairfield, and Deborah Warwick and her husband Dennis of Richfield, Minn.; four grandchildren, Benjamin Zirpoli, Hunter Carbaugh, Sophie Coldsmith, and Lexy Coldsmith; four “extra” grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom will miss her caring and loving spirit.
Shirley had a career in service. She worked at Ski Liberty, Fairfield, Morgan Keller, Frederick, Md., and Citicorp, Hagerstown, Md., before retiring. She was a faith-filled woman who enjoyed working in her church.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. Burial will be in the Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday morning at the funeral home.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Transitions Healthcare Activities Department, 595 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
