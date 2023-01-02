Jerry Joseph Sanders, age 73, of Abbottstown passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on March 3, 1949, in Gettysburg, to the late Francis and Miriam Sanders (Shank). Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Christi Sanders (Moore).
Jerry was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School. Jerry was a former co-owner of Sanders Const. Co. of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., for over 40 years. He had a love for building bridges that he then passed down to his three sons. He also had a love for hunting with his sons, playing cards, entertaining his grandchildren, and spending time with his family.
He was a musician in the band “Twice As Much” for 20-plus years. He had an amazing voice and loved singing to his wife and daughter! He also enjoyed going out dancing with his wife. He was a lifetime member of the New Oxford Social Athletic Club.
In addition to his loving wife, Jerry is survived by his children, Scott Sanders (Beth) of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., Michael Sanders (Marcie) of Gardners, Kevin Sanders (Lisa) of Boiling Springs, Pa., and Alesha DeVita (Rocco) of East Berlin; grandchildren, Cassie (Levi), Alexandra, Dawson, Delainey, Isabella, Allyssa, Morgan, Gianna, Hadley, and Rocco; and brother, Alex (Chuck) Sanders of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by his brother, Randy; sister, Kim; and granddaughter, Tylee.
The family will receive visitors at a luncheon to honor Jerry at a later date.
