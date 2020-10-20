Mazie Elizabeth Keefer, 96, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Sept. 14, 1924, in Orrtanna, the daughter of the late Cleon A. and Viola M. (Herring) Nary. She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore (Ted) Calvin Keefer, who died July 18, 1972.
Mazie was a longtime member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. She was employed at Eisenhower Elementary School for a few years, and later worked in the meat department of the A&P Grocery Store in Gettysburg for 18 years. She enjoyed dancing all of her life and also liked to play cards and dominos.
In addition to her husband, Mazie was also predeceased by a daughter, Georgette I. Keefer who died in 2001; a brother, Gerald T. Nary; a sister, Nadine S. Guise; and Mazie’s companion of 21 years, Harry E. Scott. She is survived by a brother, Wayne A. Nary of York, Pa.; four nieces, Deborah Hoffman and her husband Charlie, Connie Grimm, Patty Dietch and her husband Steve, and Shirl Loeffler Christner and her husband Jeff; a nephew, Mike Nary; and a family friend, Carol Proctor and her husband Dennis.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services and interment will be private at the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Downtown Flower Project, c/o The Gettysburg Garden Club, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.