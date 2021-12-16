Joseph G. Mack, 75, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born March 17, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Bernard and Frances Tarsa Mack Sr. Joe is survived by his loving partner of over 40 years, Adele Chiesa of Gettysburg, and a brother, Bernard Mack Jr. and his wife Ginny of Philadelphia, Pa.
Joe graduated from Father Judge High School in Philadelphia and the University of Maryland, College Park, Md., with a BS in fire protection engineering. He later earned a master’s at St. Joseph’s University. Joe was a veteran of the US Army retiring from the Army Reserves as a colonel. He served in both Desert Storm, where he earned a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, and also in the Bosnia Conflict.
Joe also retired as deputy chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department, where he was a member of PA TASK Force 1. Task Force 1 is a group that responds to many kinds of disasters both natural and technological including responding to the World Trade Centers the night of September 11.
He was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion and VFW along with the International Association of Fire Fighters. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joe loved his country and his hometown of Philadelphia and proved it every day of his life.
Joe will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanbfuneralhome.com.
