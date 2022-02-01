Patrick L. Riggs, 77, Eagle Drive, Hanover, Pa., passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
He was born December 8, 1944, in Gettysburg, the son of the late George and Sara Singley Riggs.
Pat was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. For 32 years he was a long haul driver for Harley Davidson, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed hunting trips to Canada, out west and long range hunter in Potter County.
Mr. Riggs is survived by three children, Patrick L. Riggs II of Hanover, Pa., Tammy Hartlaub of New Oxford, and Wade Riggs of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Samantha Riggs, Michael Riggs, Josephine Riggs, Joshua Gochenour, and Matthew Gochenour; four brothers and sisters, George R. Riggs Jr., Deborah Mummert, Ray Singley, and Donna Singley; and four nieces.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
