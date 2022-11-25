George Mitchell Sr.

George “Skip” Mitchell, Sr., 82, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born March 29, 1940 in Emmitsburg, Md., he was the son of the late Henrietta Mitchell. He was husband of Joann C. (Wansel) Mitchell of Gettysburg to whom he was married for nearly 61 years.
Mr. Mitchell worked as a machine operator at Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in York for 35 years.
In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by his five children, George Mitchell, Jr., of Gettysburg, Nicole Mitchell, of Miramar, Fla., Micheline Sweeney (husband Joseph), of Gettysburg, Ahmad Mitchell, of Gettysburg, Coy Mitchell, of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren, Dustin, Tynee, Cody, Joseph, Kiona, Mykel, Brittni, Ally, Paige, Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Arabella, Ariana, Kameron; his sister, Beverly Ann Gilbert, of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service for Skip will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday morning at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
