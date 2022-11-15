Kathryn L. “Kass” Landis, 70, of Glenville, Pa., entered into God’s eternal care, Friday, November 11, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Born February 5, 1952, in Hanover, Pa., on the family farm, she was the daughter of the late Allen J. and Mary K. (Luckabaugh) Myers. Kass was the loving wife of Carl E. Landis with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.
Kass was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hanover, Pa.
Kass was a 1970 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, Pa. She worked as the head of the domestics department at Hills Department Store (Ames Department Store), and the Hanover Sewing Factory. Kass was a Girl Scout leader, served as a past president of the Manheim Elementary PTA, and was a member of the Manheim Township Farm Women’s Society.
Kass enjoyed being a member of a bowling league, painting ceramics, camping with family, and especially loved spending time with her grandsons.
In addition to her loving husband, Carl, Kass is survived by three children, Sherry M. Cracium-Bolin and her husband Troy, Jason C. Landis and his wife Krystal, and Scott M. Landis and his wife Angela, all of Glenville, Pa.; five grandsons, Derek Cracium, Allen Landis, Achilles, Kalib, and Ryder; two sisters, Charlotte “Sis” Nace of Spring Grove, Pa., and Margaret Kuhn of Hanover, Pa.; and seven brothers, Joseph Myers, Frank Myers, William Myers, Levere “Lee” Myers, James Myers, and John Myers, all of Hanover, Pa., and Charles Myers of Abbottstown. She is pre-deceased by one sister, Irene Laughman of Seven Valleys, Pa.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Kass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 129 Charles St., Hanover, Pa., with her pastor, Rev. E. Robert Burkhart, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, Pa. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kass to the Children’s Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave. #115, Hershey, PA 17033; the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 127 York St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
