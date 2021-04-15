Mary “Peach” N. Bowling, 88, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday afternoon, April 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 31, 1932, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Ralph “Jack” and Hazel (Richardson) Musselman. She was the wife of the late C. Allen Bowling who died May 1, 1996.
Mrs. Bowling attended Fairfield schools and Washington Township High School. She worked for a number of years at Gettysburg Shoe Factory and retired from Gettysburg Transformer in 1994 after working there 22 years. She was a member of the Fairfield AMVETS Auxiliary and National AARP.
Peach is survived by her two children, Jeffrey A. Bowling and Vivian M. Wright, both of Fairfield; three grandchildren, Jeremy Bowling, Jessica Bowling, and Stephani Kunce; six great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Elijah, Silas, Idonnely, Aubre and Andres; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, John Musselman, James Musselman, Ralph Musselman and Clyde Musselman; and three sisters, Gladys Musselman, Darlene Rosensteel and Virginia Comegys.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
