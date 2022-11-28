Sierra Nicole Gaura, 27, of Gardners, passed away peacefully Monday evening November 21, 2022. She was born in Gettysburg on January 22, 1995.
Sierra is the daughter and only child of Jennifer Lewis Gaura.
Sierra is survived by three beautiful children, Brantley, 8, Madilyn, 7, and Esther, 6.
She is the granddaughter of Greg and Lynn Lewis of Gettysburg.
She was predeceased by her father and Aunt Tammy Gaines. She is also survived by family members, friends and her fur babies.
As a child Sierra was fun loving and very charismatic. She played soccer and played trumpet in the Bermudian Springs band.
Sierra touched many people and made them smile and laugh.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hollinger Funeral Home in Mt. Holly, Pa. Services at the convenience of the family.
A GoFundme to defray funeral expenses and create a Trust Fund for her children may be found at https://gofund.me/213ce2ad.
