Herman O. Cooper, 87 years old, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Herman O. Cooper was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Glen White, West Virginia, and attended Trap Hill High School. Herman was inducted into the United States Army in 1955. He served his country before being honorably discharged after two years of service.
He was united in marriage to Lenora Bayer in October of 1988 at Cline’s Church in Gardners. They made their first residence in a cabin in Wenksville, before later moving to Gettysburg.
Herman was an independent truck driver for over 40 years. He drove for Gablers and Kuhns Trucking, as well as Pitzer, and he owned and operated Coopers Auto Parts in Biglerville for many years.
Herman enjoyed spending time in the mountains looking for Ginseng and wheeling and dealing with his customers and vendors at the Morning Star Market in Thomasville, Pa. He loved spoiling his dogs, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his companion Glenese Bahn of five years of Windsor, Pa.; sons, Bill Cooper and wife Gina of Woodward, Oklahoma, Jay Cooper of Guymon, Okla., and Kenny Cooper of Gettysburg; daughters, Kim Heimbecker of Willis, Texas, and Patti Crow and husband Sean of Woodward, Okla.; one brother, Gary W. Cooper of Fairfield; sisters, Mae Redden of Aspers, Betty Miller of Gardners, Nancy Schaffer of Wellsville, Pa., and Sandy Naugle of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert L. Cooper, Everett T. Cooper and Charles L. Cooper; his wife Lenora Cooper; son Danny W. Cooper; and granddaughter Kayla N. Stambaugh.
