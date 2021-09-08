Mr. Thomas E. Patterson, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in his home.
Born Aug. 22, 1948 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Harry D. and Sarah Jane (Tressler) Patterson.
Mr. Patterson graduated from Biglerville High School with the Class of 1966.
He was drafted into the United States Army for a brief time during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Patterson worked for many years in various locations in the grocery business. He was last employed in the grocery business at Nell’s in Walnut Bottom, where he was the Dairy and Frozen Foods Manager. Throughout his life, he also grafted trees for all the nurseries in Adams County.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, music, and caring for his significant other, Victoria.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Victoria Butler of Waynesboro; two children, Lori A. Pritts of Elizabethtown, and Thomas E. Patterson, II of Carlisle, Pa.; four grandchildren; his siblings, James L. Patterson of Bendersville, Helen Weaver of Heidlersburg, Clara A. Kelly of Hanover, Timothy Patterson of Fairfield, Donald Patterson of Heidlersburg, and Rita Sullivan of East Berlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Lisa L. Patterson and one infant sister, Anna Margaret Patterson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Lee Daywalt officiating. Burial will follow in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Monday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Baltimore Church of God, P.O. Box 128, South Mountain, PA 17261.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
