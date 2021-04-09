Floranna Wilkinson of Gettysburg went to be with out Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was married to the late Gerald Wilkinson who passed in October 2000.
She is survived by three sisters, Bernetta Helwig of Gettysburg, Maybelle Strickhouser of Littlestown, and Viola Griffie of Dover; and one brother, Richard Storm of Gettysburg. She is also survived by a son Wayne Wilkinson Sr., and daughter Donna Monn, both of Gettysburg, and a daughter Joanne Shoemaker of Elizabethtown.
She has six grandchildren, Christine Hockensmith of Littlestown, David Monn of Cashtown, Dustin Monn of Carlisle, Wayne Wilkinson Jr. of Bonneauville, Paul Shoemaker of Martinsburg, and Joshua Shoemaker of York Haven. There are 10 great-grandchildren, Janna Rippeon of Jefferson, Alisha Oyler of New Bloomfield, Cadi and Creek Hockensmith of Littlestown, Garrett and Bryce Monn of Cashtown, Emma Clark Monn of Orrtanna, Evan and Kendell Wilkinson of Bonneauville, and Noah Shoemaker of York Haven; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lyric, Arrow and Winter Rippeon of Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a small service for family and friends at Evergreen Cemetery on April 23 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Judes Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
