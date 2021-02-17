Ralph Garman Kent Jr., of Gettysburg, died suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1950, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of the late Ralph Garman Kent Sr. and Priscilla (Goebert) Kent. Ralph is survived by his spouse, Donna Kent; a beloved son, Garman Kent and his finance Ellen Jaehee Chong; stepchildren, Adrian Travis Kent, Susan Mauceri and her husband Nick, and Craig Adams and his wife Stephanie; and a grandson Christopher Adams.
He was a 1968 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School and 1972 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Ralph was employed his entire career in the optical industry by such companies as Sola Optical, Younger Optics, Signet Armolite, PPG Industries and most recently by Luzerne Optical. In 2018, Ralph was inducted into the Vision Council Lab Division Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors conveyed in the industry.
A member of Woodbury Lodge #539 Free and Accepted Masons as well as the Jaffa Shrine and Scottish Rite. He was a former member of the First Lutheran Church of Johnstown, Pa.
There will be no viewing at the request of the deceased and funeral services will be private and at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
