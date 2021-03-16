Anna Catherine (Sheehe) Callenbach, 90, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Gettysburg.
Anna was born in Clearfield, Pa., on November 25, 1930, to Anna and Bernard Sheehe. She grew up in State College, Pennsylvania, and graduated from State College High School. She later attended Penn State University where she studied art. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married John I. (Tim) Callenbach of Boalsburg, Pa., with whom she enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage. In 1966, Anna and Tim moved to Gettysburg (Lake Heritage) where they raised their four children.
Anna’s passions in life were her faith and her family; she cherished them both so much. She was an active member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher’s assistant for over 20 years at Saint Francis Xavier School, and spent countless hours performing volunteer work for both the school and the church.
In her later years she was known primarily as “Grammy.” Attending school functions, kid’s sporting events and spending time spoiling her grandchildren were her greatest pleasures. She also enjoyed entertaining friends on their pontoon boat with wine and cheese, and watching Penn State football in her Penn State rec room.
Being a talented artist, Anna would spend her free time painting and taking art classes. She loved telling stories of how she grew up with Penn State Campus as her playground, living just one block away. Anna was happiest when surrounded by her family.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Bernard; four brothers, George, Robert, Bernard and Edward Sheehe; and a siste,r Mary Boyle. She is survived by her husband, Tim Callenbach; her sister Teresa (Sister Joel Marie Sheehe); her children Timothy Callenbach (wife Lisa), Kelly Bream (husband Tom), Christopher Callenbach (wife Vy Trinh) and Amy Roney (husband Heath); and her grandchildren, Chelsea Klicman (husband Kevin), Alex Bream, Tyler Bream, Ryan Callenbach, Maya Callenbach, Peris Roney, John Callenbach, Molly Roney and Izabell Roney. Grammy will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Saint Francis Xavier Historical Church in Gettysburg. Father Andrew St. Hilaire will preside. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made, in memory of Anna Callenbach, to Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
