Purcell “Perc” H. Bohrer, Jr., age 91, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. He was born July 21, 1929 in Biglerville, the son of the late Purcell H., Sr. and Anna (Matlock) Bohrer.
Perc graduated in the Class of 1947 from Biglerville High School. After high school, he proudly served in the US Navy. Perc was employed as a computer specialist by government first at Letterkenny Army Depot, then Mechanicsburg Navy Depot, then The Pentagon in DC, Fort Belvoir in Virginia and lastly came back to Mechanicsburg, where he retired.
He was a member of Good Samaritan Lodge #336, Harrisburg Consistory, Loyal Order of Moose, Gettysburg, Mifflintown VFW Post #5863, Gettysburg American Legion Post #202, Arendtsville Borough Council, and Arendtsville Community Fire Company. He and Betty were also life-long members of Zion UCC in Arendtsville. He coached the Arendtsville Pirates Little League for 13 years and started the Upper Adams County Little League.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty (Hartzel) Bohrer of Gettysburg; three daughters, Michelle Dominguez, of Biglerville, Cindy (Richard) Rowett, of Etters, and Patricia (Randall) Thurley, of South Carolina; six grandchildren, Sianna Dominguez, Sheridan Dominguez, Megan (Stanton) Washington, Lara Thurley, Nicole (Jason) Suski and Natalie (Ryan) Keenen and eight great-grandchildren.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Private Funeral Services will be held at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Perc’s memory to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
