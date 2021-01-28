Winnie Mae Chester (nee Icard), of Fairfield, entered God’s eternal care Jan. 28, 2021
She is reunited in heaven with her late husband, Marvin W Chester Sr, and daughter, Lorainne I. Chester.
Winnie leaves behind a daughter, W. Lynn Smith (Robert); daughter, Jennifer M. Suite; son, Marvin W (Chet) Chester Jr. (Hillary); nine grandchildren, Kimberly Smith Potts, Melissa Smith Cavey (Joe), Heather Smith Marino (Anthony), Dana Suite Brown, Aaren Suite Smith, Wesley Chester (Melanie), Bradley Chester (Victoria), Caitlin Beckjord and Lauren Beckjord; 13 great-grandchildren, Robert Potts (Kortney), Andrew Potts (Nile), Erica Cavey Bollinger (Zach), Lauren Cavey Fares (Andrew), Madison Marino, Alyssa Marino, Miranda Marino, Joseph Brown, Dayna Brown, David Brown (Kaitlin), James Brown (Nicole), Zane Smith and Isaac Smith; and seven great-great grandchildren, Emry Potts, Meriwether Potts, Kaylee Bollinger, Makenzie Bollinger, Zadie Bollinger, Aubriella Brown, and Alexander Brown.
Winnie was born April 30, 1923, to Sidney and Laura Herman Icard in Hudson, N.C. She is the last of her siblings to reach their final resting place.
Winnie loved gardening and tending to her flowers.
Flowers may be sent to Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, and/or donations may be made in memory of Winnie to the Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17207, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Pastor Rick Hancock officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Md., at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
