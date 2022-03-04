Sharon E. Messimer, age 77, of New Oxford, passed away March 2, 2022, at Cross Keys Village. She was born September 27, 1944, in Gettysburg, to the late Eugene W. and Evlyn D. (Whitmore) Rouzer. Sharon was the widow of Ronald L. Messimer.
Sharon was a medical transcriptionist for Polyclinic Medical Center, a member of Gettysburg Lutheran Home Auxiliary, Dauphin County Medical Assistants Organization and Benders Lutheran Church where she was the secretary, organist, choir member and taught Sunday school.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Beverly D. Slonaker and husband Bruce of Biglerville, and nephew Travis Slonaker and wife Tina, and great-niece, Jayden Slonaker and great-nephew, Jason Slonaker.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Sharon’s request, there will be no viewing. Friends are invited to a memorial service on Friday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Benders Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville. Private inurnment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Sharon’s memory to Benders Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
