Vandelia B. Zeller, 96, of Fairfield, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Born in Fry’s Valley, Ohio, on Nov. 28, 1924, she was the youngest child of the late Samuel Jacob and Laura Alwilda (Shull) Kohler. Mrs. Zeller was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Rev. Paul F. Zeller, who died Nov. 22, 2000.
She was a member of The Church of The Transfiguration in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. Other prior residences included Graceham, Md., Baltimore, Md., and Glencoe, Md.
Mrs. Zeller was devoted to her family and enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they grew. Her hobbies included knitting, quilting, crochet and tending to her gardens.
Mrs. Zeller is survived by her four children, Karen J. Kennedy (David) of Churchville, Md., Paul F. Zeller Jr. (Anne) of White Hall, Md., Samuel F. Zeller (Cindy) of Woodsboro, Md., and Laura C. Jansen (Arnie) of Fort Loudon, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her eight siblings, Katherine, Delbert, Froma, Curtis, Julia, Vodean, Twila and Albert.
Mrs. Zeller will be buried next to her husband in the Immanuel Episcopal Church Cemetery, Glencoe, Md., with a private family service.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
