Edna E. Wantz, 91, of Gettysburg died Saturday, Dec. 26, at Transitions Health Care, Gettysburg. Born Sept 8, 1929 in Carroll County, Md., Edna was the daughter of the late Addison and Esta (Kindig) Mikesell. She was a machine operator for Sonoco Products of Hanover.
Surviving are her children: Gary Wantz of Hagerstown, Md., Harold Wantz of Gettysburg and Steven Wantz of Littlestown; her 11 grandchildren and
13 great-grandchildren. Edna was predeceased by her brothers: Lee, Mervin, Raymond, Burnell, Lawrence & Lester Mikesell; and her sisters, Mary Mikesell and Nadine Wright. Edna was a member of Keymar Evangelical Wesleyan Church for 73 years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with her church and family.
Private Graveside Services with be held in St. Batholmew’s Cemetery, Hanover with her son, The Rev. Harold Wantz officiating. Memorials in Edna’s name may be sent to her church at 1011 Francis Scott Key Hwy, Keymar, MD 21757. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
