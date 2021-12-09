Faith Lucille Linebaugh, 91, a resident of Michaux Manor, South Mountain, Pa., passed away Monday, December 6, 2021.
Born June 9, 1929, in Freedom Township, Adams Co., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. Linebaugh and Eleanor M. (Witherow) Linebaugh-Gallagher.
Faith was a graduate of Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1948.
In her early life, Faith worked in various area restaurants. She later worked as a milk tester for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and also operated several farms in the surrounding area over the years.
Faith dearly loved animals, especially horses and her dog.
She leaves behind twin brothers, Robert A. Linebaugh and his wife Eve of Mechanicsburg, and Ira R. Linebaugh and his wife Louise of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold W. Linebaugh and Russel K. Linebaugh.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Fairfield Union Cemetery, Fairfield.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
