Shelley Ann Kellogg, 63, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 27, 1958, in Heidelberg, Germany, the daughter of the late Lex Dean and C. Odessa Mills Thornton, where father was stationed with the Navy. The family finally settled on Jack’s Mountain Road in Fairfield, in 1968 after her father’s retirement. Shelley was predeceased by her husband, Todd Kellogg.
Mrs. Kellogg was a 1976 graduate of Fairfield High School. Shelley worked at the Four Season’s Inn in Fairfield for many years and then became the owner/operator of The Village Book and Table Restaurant on Main Street in Fairfield for the last 23 years. Shelley had a trusty and loyal dog named Fran whom she loved dearly.
Shelley is survived by two children, Sara Beth Fletcher of Fairfield, and Matthew Lex Fletcher of Mercersburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Jonah, Calliope, Dell and Basil; three brothers, Michael L. Thornton and his wife Michele of Frederick, Md., Stanley F. Thornton and his wife Jeannie of Fairfield, and Stephen E. Thornton of Fairfield.
A graveside memorial service will take place Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Fairfield Union Cemetery, Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheel, Fairfield Chapter.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
