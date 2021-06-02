Mark Kurtz Eckert, 77, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, son of Mark Anthony and Mary Alice (Neely) Eckert of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Eckert, and daughter Jennifer Eckert.
He is survived by sister Anne Eckert Johnson of Richmond, Virginia; son Christopher, husband of Jennifer, of South Lake Tahoe, California; son Scott, husband of Christine, of Fairview Park, Ohio; and son Jason, husband of Ashley, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Mark is also survived by seven grandchildren, Christian, Ryan, Andrew, Madeline, Jayley, Skyler, and Elise.
While born in Gettysburg, several of his early years were spent in Martinsburg, W.Va., and Fountain City and Oak Ridge, Tenn., (where his father was involved in Y-12 of the Manhattan project). Mark was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1962), where he received many accolades for basketball. He continued his basketball career at Millersville University. He achieved his bachelor’s degree in technology education and his masters’ degree from Millersville University. Mark taught woodshop at Eastern York High School in Wrightsville, Pa., for 35 years, where he also coached basketball and led the team to the state championship game in 1988. He retired from teaching in 2002.
Mark enjoyed camping and RVing and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
The service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fire Department Mount Joy, Station 75, 111 New Haven St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.
