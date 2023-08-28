Michael E. Wright, transitioned to eternal life at his home in Gettysburg on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was 76. Born in Shallotte, N.C., the son of the late Richard and Armatha Goff Wright. He was reared by his Aunt and Uncle, Nettie and Oliver Lewis, where he grew up on the family farm and eventually moved to Farrell, Pa.
Mike graduated from Union High School in Shallotte, N.C. He served in the United States Army from July 1967 through July 1969. He eventually made his way to New York City where he was employed as a pattern maker for men’s suits in the garment industry. In New York, he became involved in fox hunting which led him to Gettysburg through various friends in the Hunt world. His first job at the park was a temp appointment as a house cleaner at Eisenhower historic site; he converted to a permanent employee at Gettysburg National Military Park in 1994, serving in the Structures Branch and eventually making his way to the Monument Preservation branch cannon shop where he started as a painter and later moved to preservation work on carriages, and remained there until his retirement in July of 2021. His love of this park and its people were a major part of his life. To quote a coworker, “He was a fixture of this place with deep connections running to this day.”
He was a gentleman, a craftsman, a preservationist, a sharp dresser, a pilot, a Master, a friend, a man of strong opinions and soft of heart. His generosity, friendship, and counsel was enjoyed and respected by countless people.
Michael was preceded in death by his biological parents, his special Aunt and Uncle who reared him, and his brother-in-law, Jesse Graham. He is survived by his sister, Pauline Graham and her children Terry (Janice) Graham, Jerry (Lori) Graham, Darlene Williams, Janeen Graham, and Jesse “Bud” (Esterlane) Graham; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg. Internment with full military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rose Tree – Blue Mountain Fox Hunting Club, 1929 Jericho Road, New Bloomfield, PA 17068.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
