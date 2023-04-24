James R. “Fuzzy” Sanders, age 83, of Fairfield, died at home on Monday, April 15, 2023.
Born February 4, 1940, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Herscell Keener and Charlotte (Nary) Sanders. He was the husband of the Joyce (Black) Sanders, his wife of 37 years.
Jim served for 22 years in the United States Air Force. He later went to work at Schindler Elevator until his retirement.
He was an avid Washington Commanders fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Jim was active with the Saxton Sportsman Association, Saxton VFW Post 4129, Emmitsburg VFW Post 6658, Emmitsburg American Legion Post 121 and Fairfield Amvets post 172.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Sanders; son, William J. McCarter of Williamsburg, Va.; daughter, Kelly Merimon of Texas; stepson, Jeff Aughey of New Jersey; and loyal friend Jim Jordan. He was predeceased by his parents and stepdaughter, Rhonda Aughey.
Family and friends can gather on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg MD 21727. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made a www.myersdurborawfh.com.
