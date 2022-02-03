Timothy M. Seitz, 59, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 31, 2022, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Susie M. (Rakestraw) Seitz to whom he was married for three years.
Born August 9, 1962, in York, a son of Burnell and Bonnie (Freed) Seitz of Jacobus, he was a 1980 graduate of York Vo-Tech where he studied to be an autobody technician. Tim worked at Apple Collision Center in Red Lion and had previously worked as an autobody technician on classic and antique museum quality vehicles for both Al Pruiett & Sons Inc. and Ken Heckert’s Restorations.
Mr. Seitz was an avid baseball fan. He was a 25-plus year member of York Co. Umpire’s Assoc. where he currently served as treasurer; a 22-plus year player, manager, and vice president for York Co. Oldtimers Baseball League; played with White Rose Softball, York Area Rec. Baseball League, Susquehanna League, and Red Lion 35+ Baseball League. In addition to coaching his son’s baseball teams, Tim umpired for York Co. Baseball League, EYC Baseball League, PIAA Baseball, and PA American Legion Baseball. He was a member of Hawks Gunning Club, Dallastown American Legion, Prince Athletic Club, PA American Biker’s on a Mission, and PA Riding Club.
In addition to his wife Susie, Mr. Seitz is survived by a son, Christopher M. Seitz of Jacobus; two stepdaughters, Kacey L. and husband State Rep. Seth Grove of Dover and Amanda S. Fake of York New Salem; four step-grandchildren, Andrew, Connor, and Raegan Grove, and Carldene Fake; two sisters, Pamela D. and husband Harry Fry of York and Patti A. and husband Kenneth Gingerich of Shiloh; a brother-in-law, Paul Hartman of Brogue; nieces and nephews, Randy (Rachel) Fry, Jeffrey (Sam) Fry, Alexander (Roxy) Gingerich, Abbey (Randy) Frey, Maegan (Tony) Gingerich; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a stepson-in-law, Tim Fake; and a sister, Cynthia Hartman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Co. Oldtimers Baseball League, Ken E. Hersey Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Scott Meckley, 23 Ewell Drive, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Share condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, with Rev. James Terlikosky officiating. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Christ U.M. Cemetery in Jacobus.
