Ronald J. Gates, 74, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 31, 1946, in Annapolis, Md., he was the son of the late James L. and Ann R. (Laijti) Gates. Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Reeve) Gates.
He retired from the Washington Gas Light Co. after 30 years of service. Ron was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield where he was a member of the Men’s Club and served as financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus Council #12250. He enjoyed camping with his wife, fishing with his grandsons and listening to blue grass music.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Carol L. Walling (Brent) of Medina, Ohio, and James L. Gates II (Maggie) of Buffalo, N.Y.; and two grandsons, Robert and Thomas Walling. Ron was predeceased by his two sisters, Mary Ann Greegor and Roberta Tedder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Chris Onyeneke as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 10 to 11a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Knights of Columbus Council #12250, c/o St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.