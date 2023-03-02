Arlene B. Zellner, 88, of Palmyra, formerly of Gettysburg, East Stroudsburg and Catasauqua, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
She is survived by two children, Kathy of Eldersburg, Md., wife of John Saxton, and Gary of Palmyra, Pa., husband of Carol. She had three grandchildren, Ryan Zellner (Jessica), John Saxton(Rebekka), and Matthew Saxton; and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Oaklyn, and Jarrett. She is also survived by her brother, Harvey Heckman (Janet); sister, Naomi Hock; and several nieces and nephews.
Arlene was the daughter of the late Charles and Ella Heckman. She was married to the late Robert F. Zellner. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Arlene worked in the business offices at East Stroudsburg Area School District and the Gettysburg Area School District. Arlene will be remembered as a kind and gentle lady. She treasured her husband and loved her family. Her family and friends will remember her also as a good cook who was famous for her apple pies and Christmas cookies.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at Monahan’s Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow starting at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA, 17325, or the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
