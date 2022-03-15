Marion P. Schneider, age 90, of Gettysburg, passed from this life on March 6, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital as a result of a recent illness. Born June 26, 1931, in Milwaukee to European immigrants George and Gertrude (nee Gossler) Marker, she was a loving wife, mother, foster mother, aunt and friend to many. She loved and cared for her husband and all her children very deeply, as the true matriarch of the family.
After graduating from Bayview High School, she attended business school, after which she worked at Louis Allis in Milwaukee. She became beloved “Sissy” to her nieces Jonnie (Ingle) and Joey (Kelly), and nephew Scott Safford. In 1969, she married David Schneider. She became Mom to David’s three children Paula, John, and James. The family moved to Keysville, Maryland and later Littlestown. After Paula’s death, they adopted her daughter Marion and raised her as their own.
She worked at Random House in Westminster for over 22 years.
When their own children were grown, Marion and David became foster parents to 52 children over the years, some of whom became part of their extended family, including Jamilla, Tammy, Kayla, Amy, Nina and Angie.
Marion was always involved in community activities, including working in local theater and singing in the Emmitsburg Community Chorus. Highlights of her many community service activities include longtime membership in the Westminster Elks Club 2277, where she served as president of the Ladies of the Elks for two terms; she was a founding member of the Littlestown High School Band Boosters (formed at the family kitchen table); past president of Adams County Children and Youth Foster Parent Association; she served for many years on the Citizen Advisory Council of the Adams County Office for the Aging; served on the board of the Littlestown Senior Center, and volunteered on countless other committees and projects such as helping serve and deliver Meals on Wheels. She was a faithful Catholic and a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church in Gettysburg.
She loved to travel and spend time with her many friends and family members.
Marion is survived by her beloved husband David; her children Marion (Ray) Bennett, James Schneider, and John (Marci) Schneider; her nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father, her sister Martha Safford, and her brother Eric Marker.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 19, 2022, at St, Francis Xavier Historic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. Burial will be at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org) in Marion’s memory.
