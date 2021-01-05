Merle A. Wagner, age 80, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, at Hanover Hospital and entered in God's eternal hands. He was the loving husband of Clara J. (Kibler) Wagner, who passed away in September of 2020.
Merle was born in Shirley Township, Huntingdon County, on July 26, 1940, and was the son of the late Frederick Wagner and Evelyn L. Wilson Wagner.
He graduated from high school and worked for BMY/United Defense in York for over 30 years. He was a member of the McSherrystown Moose Lodge and enjoyed going to go cart races, playing pool and cards, and riding his motorcycles.
Merle is survived by his daughter Kimberly Lawrence and her husband Jimmy of McSherrystown; his daughter-in-law Diane Wagner; and his granddaughter Brooke Wagner. He is also survived by his brothers, Daniel Wagner and his wife Irene of Gettysburg, and Chuck Wagner and his wife Beverly of Maine; his sisters, Barb Boose of Hanover, Mary Specht and her husband Sam of Reedsville, and Alta Soucy and her companion Jim of Maine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bruce Wagner.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Merle’s memory may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
