Carol L. Wheeler, 72, of York Springs passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
She was born April 16, 1951, in Mechanicsburg the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Kimmel) May.
Carol was the widow of Kenneth R. Wheeler.
She was the former owner and operator of the Fanlight Restaurant in Dillsburg. Over the years she also worked at M&W Hardware, Weiser Orchards Farm Market, and as bakery manager for Paulus Farm Market in Mechanicsburg.
Carol enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and playing games on her computer.
She is survived by a son-in-law, Randy L. Lory (Jody Asper) of Gardners; a brother-in-law, William J. Wheeler (Sherri) of Gardners; two sisters-in-law, Deborah Pequignot of Bloomsburg, Shirley May of East Berlin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death along with her husband by two daughters, Kendra L. Lory, Christine M. Wheeler; and her brother, Roger May.
Per Carol’s request, services and burial will be held privately in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the York Springs Fire Company #1, 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.