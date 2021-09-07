In the morning hours of Sunday, September 5, 2021, Rose Valenzisi Smith fell asleep in the Lord. Born February 24, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, Rose was the daughter of Salvatore and Angelina Valenzisi.
The oldest of five siblings, Rose received an education at Washington Irving Highschool for the Fine Arts, and went on to work as a textile designer in Manhattan where she would eventually meet and marry the love of her life, J. Kenneth Smith.
Rose worked for many years in real estate in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as she watched her children and grandchildren grow. Rose was known for her fantastic cooking, her biting wit and her keen ability to find beauty and value in just about everything and everyone. She was always there for those in need and loved her family fiercely.
Rose is predeceased by her loving husband, J. Kenneth Smith, as well as her siblings, Josephine Diggins of Long Island, Carmela Valenzisi of New Oxford, and Salvatore Valenzisi of Littlestown.
She is survived by her youngest brother, Sam Valenzisi; her six children, Johnathan Smith and wife Meena Smith, Robert Smith and wife Kate Gill-Smith, Timothy Smith and wife Nancy Smith, David Smith, Rachel Black, and Nathan Smith; seven grandchildren, Naomi Smith, Aaron Ireland, Jessica Smith, Stephanie Miller, Elizabeth Bein, Natalie Cook, and William Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Charlotte, James and Samuel.
Rose was member of the Lancaster Christadelphian Ecclesia and fell asleep with the dream to awake on the day of the return of our Lord. Sleep well, Rose.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County S.P.C.A., 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
