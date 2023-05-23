John Hayden Deatrick Jr., 79, of New Oxford, entered God’s eternal care Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home with his loving family.
Born October 31, 1943, in Hanover, Pa., John was the son of the late John H. Deatrick and the late Mary Alice (March) Walker. He was loving husband to Michele Ann (Rohler) Deatrick with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.
John graduated Class of 1962 from Bermudian Springs High School in York Springs. He worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 22 years, and later was proudly self-employed as a plumber for 25 years, retiring in November of 2009. Years ago, he also worked as an ambulance driver for the New Oxford Fire Company. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America.
John was an active member of the Lion’s Club, serving his community in any way he could, such as with his carpentry skills; he built anything that was needed for the club. He served yearly in Orange Car and many of the other community service activities which the Lion’s Club provides.
In addition to the invaluable service that John provided to his fellow Lion’s and community, he also utilized his woodworking skills in the building and maintaining of his home. He and Michele designed and built their home together. John was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, in New Oxford, and was also involved in church activities.
In his free time, John enjoyed drag-racing, having raced in his earlier days, he became an avid fan. He also enjoyed trapshooting and hunting and was a member of the Nu-Ox Gun Club. He enjoyed baseball and was a big Washington Redskins football fan.
In addition to his loving wife Michele, John is survived by his children, Dwaine Deatrick of New Oxford, Daniel Deatrick and wife LaDonna of New Oxford, Darrell Deatrick of New Oxford, Heather Ernst of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Detra Herrman and husband Chris of New London, Pa.; five grandchildren, Dalton Deatrick, Hayden Herrman, Helena Herrman, Hannah Herrman, and Megan Whildin; and two great-granddaughters, Hadley and Vivian James. John was preceded in death by his two sisters, Betty and Anna.
A graveside service to celebrate and remember John’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Hampton Union Cemetery, 5450 Carlisle Pike, Reading Township, with Rev. Doug Hahn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to the New Oxford Lion’s Club, 32 Chinkapin Drive, New Oxford, PA 17350, or to the Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331, or online at www.vnahanover.org/giving/.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331, has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.