Nancy L. Chronister, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg.
Born on Friday June 5, 1936 in Littlestown, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Edward and Mildred Breighner Wenschhof. She is also preceded in death by two siblings, Janet Snyder and Eddie Wenschhof. Nancy worked as a waitress at the VFW Post #15 in Gettysburg for many years and most recently at the VFW #5265 in Spring Grove. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie Hoover; two grandchildren, Alicia McAllister and her husband, Patrick, and Renee Hoover; four great-grandchildren, Corbin Hoover, Dominic Plante, and Jace and Collin McAllister; a son-in-law, Kenneth Hoover; two sisters, Karen Hayden and JoAnn LaFave; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
