Gertrude Ann Weaver, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at The Genesis at Gettysburg Center.
Born Feb. 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Dewey L Walter and Mary Elizabeth Walter, nee Taylor. Gertrude was a factory worker for Lions Brothers, making patches for service members’ uniforms. Gertrude enjoyed fishing and camping with family, traveling to the Charlestown Casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Debra Wantz and husband Bill of Westminster, Charles Richard Tucker and wife Lori of Fairfield, Herman A. Tucker of Orrtanna, and Thomas E. Tucker of Gettysburg; brother John J. Walter; grandchildren Michael Wantz (Cindy), Carolynn Bogle, Justin Tucker (Laura), and Cassandra Henry; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her six brothers and one sister.
Services are private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Arrangements by Myers-Dubarow Funeral Home, Taneytown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.