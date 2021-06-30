Gary Victor "Pete" Diveley, age 67, of Biglerville, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 3, 1954, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Kenneth Victor and Charlotte (Daley) Diveley.
Gary graduated from Biglerville High School. He proudly served in the US National Guard and he worked as a fruit grower all of his life. He was also a previous supervisor for Menallen Township and a volunteer for the Cashtown Community Fire Department. He loved going out to eat and butchering.
He is survived by two uncles, Eddie (Peggy) Diveley of Biglerville, and Ronald Randy (Constance) Diveley of Satsuma, Fla.; one aunt, Winnie Diveley of Worchester, Mass.; friends, Cory (Cheyanne) Hess of Biglerville, and Devin (Kirsten) Hess of Spring Grove; and cousins of Littlestown, Biglerville, and Somerset County, Pa.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Zion United Church of Christ, 3 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville, with Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating. A reception will follow at Cashtown Community Fire Department. Military honors will be provided by Allied Veterans of Adams County Honor Guard.
Contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to Cashtown Community Fire Department, 1069 Old Route 30, PO Box 172, Cashtown, PA 17310; or Zion United Church of Christ, PO Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
