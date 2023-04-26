Kevin W. Johnson, 60, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, after a long battle with cancer.
Born May 17, 1962, in Pikeville, Ky., he was the son of Don A. Johnson and the late Emma Jean (Hopkins) Combs. Kevin leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Sandra L. (Brown) Johnson.
He had been employed for 42 years with Brown’s Ranch in Gettysburg. Kevin enjoyed traveling with his family, caring for all types of animals, yard work and landscaping, and recreational aviation.
In addition to his wife Sandy, he is survived by two sons, Matthew W. Johnson (Shannon) of Mt. Joy, Pa., and Bryan W. Johnson of Gettysburg. Kevin had six siblings, Terry, Greg, Denise, Paula, Belinda and Jeff.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will take place on Monday at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Kevin’s name to Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
