Edward “Ed” D. Gillespie, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg. He was born June 12, 1937, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of the late Andrew and Ora Mae (Ribblett) Gillespie Jr.
Ed graduated in the Class of 1955 from Lower Paxton High School. He worked as a mechanic and auto body shop manager for many years and his hobbies included being a weekend farmer. Along with spending time with his family, he thoroughly enjoyed working on projects and his horses.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kim S. (Bert) Schulteis of Gettysburg and Wendy G. (Harvey) Bollinger of California and Michigan; a brother, Andrew J. (Bonnie) Gillespie Sr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a sister, Joyce (Bill) Stevens of Etters, Pa.; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2009 by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan B. (Ney) Gillespie.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
