William F. Hawkinberry, major US Army (Ret.) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was the loving husband of Linda Hawkinberry for 63 years. Born January 28, 1936, in New Athens, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Carrie M. (Passmore) Hawkenberry.
William served his country proudly for 20-plus years in the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam, two tours in France and one tour in Okinawa. He was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion.
His military awards included the Combat Infantry Badge, Parachute Badge, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal.
Following his military retirement, he served briefly as the director of marketing and administration for a small defense contractor in Bel Air, Md. He and his family then relocated to Eastern Ohio where he taught small business management to local business owners through the Jefferson County (Ohio) Joint Vocational School Adult Education Program. At the same time, he owned and operated a tax and accounting business.
In 1998, following cancer surgery, he and his wife relocated to Carroll Valley, and later to Hanover, Pa., where he served many years as a senior tax advisor specializing in corporate, estate, and trust tax returns for the local H&R Block franchise.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by daughters, Theresa (Patrick) Poloney of Ocean City, Md., Kristine Hawkinberry, Kathy (John) Dunnock, and Nancy Hawkinberry, all of Hanover, Pa.; and a brother, Donald (Kay) Hawkenberry of Belmont, Ohio. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Maddison Poloney, Kelsey Poloney, Emily (Lee) Hanna, Brendan Poloney, Katie Dunnock, Megan Dunnock, Lucas Dunnock, and Ethan Dunnock; and one great-grandson, Shade Poloney.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember William will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with the Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing military honors
Contributions in memory of William Hawkinberry may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://raise.stjude.org/campaign/st-jude-memorial-funds/c453394.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.